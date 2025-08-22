Critical Review: Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) & Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 1 6 3 3.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.41% 0.16% 0.13% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.16% 16.21% 6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.55 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.77 billion 1.90 $5.86 billion $3.56 17.72

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Crimson Wine Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

