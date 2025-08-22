Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $55.4290 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

