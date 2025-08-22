Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.1990 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

