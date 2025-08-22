Credit Agricole S A Sells 753 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.14% of Itron worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Itron by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,563,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Itron by 10,278.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $123.41 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,846.60. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

