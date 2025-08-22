Credit Agricole S A Sells 130,916 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130,916 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.4750 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 385.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

