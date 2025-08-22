Credit Agricole S A Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,715 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MNST opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

