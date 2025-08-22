Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.10 ($1.84). 9,494,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 1,417,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.22.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total transaction of £347,960.16. Also, insider Kate Rock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,435 shares of company stock valued at $87,561,906. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Further Reading

