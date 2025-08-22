Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Down 15.2% – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.86). Approximately 10,728,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 1,425,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costain Group Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of £344.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Costain Group news, insider Kate Rock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800. Also, insider Helen Willis sold 100,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £142,116.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,435 shares of company stock worth $87,561,906. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.