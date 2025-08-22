Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 138.63 ($1.86). 12,372,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 1,435,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £342.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kate Rock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800. Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total value of £347,960.16. Insiders have sold a total of 612,435 shares of company stock valued at $87,561,906 over the last ninety days. 6.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.