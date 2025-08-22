Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.88). Approximately 7,245,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 1,403,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costain Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total value of £347,960.16. Also, insider Kate Rock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800. Insiders sold a total of 612,435 shares of company stock worth $87,561,906 in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

