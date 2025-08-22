CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded by Arete Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWV. HSBC started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

CRWV stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 395,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,879,351.46. This trade represents a 58.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,090,064 shares of company stock worth $304,591,209.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

