CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Raised to $65.00

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $55,396,951.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 395,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,351.46. The trade was a 58.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,441,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,856,336. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,090,064 shares of company stock valued at $304,591,209 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $949,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $288,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

