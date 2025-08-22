Compound Planning Inc. Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $451.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.