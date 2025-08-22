Comparing Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Freightos has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Paymentus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $23.78 million 6.73 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -7.32 Paymentus $871.74 million 5.32 $44.17 million $0.43 86.16

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32% Paymentus 5.37% 12.63% 10.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freightos and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paymentus 0 4 4 0 2.50

Paymentus has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paymentus is more favorable than Freightos.

Summary

Paymentus beats Freightos on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

