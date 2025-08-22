Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Souvik Das Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,980. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.5760 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $99,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,894,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

