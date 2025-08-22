CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 396,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 351,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.08).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.66.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.