Citigroup Cuts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCT. Liberum Capital raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.80.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,567 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,427 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,661.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,654.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

