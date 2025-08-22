Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after buying an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NU by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $13.6620 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.