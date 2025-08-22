Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $105.4610 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

