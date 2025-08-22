Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after buying an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,325,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.7040 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,433 shares of company stock worth $15,637,828. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

