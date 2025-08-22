Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,337.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,410.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,270.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.