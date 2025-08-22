Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

CB stock opened at $278.7230 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.95 and its 200 day moving average is $282.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

