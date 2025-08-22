Charles York II Sells 4,106 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles York II sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,060. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,097,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,255 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,059,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,577 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 972,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 401,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

