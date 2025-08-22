Charles York II Sells 4,106 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles York II sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,060. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.26.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
