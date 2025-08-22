Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $344.24, but opened at $327.00. Carvana shares last traded at $323.36, with a volume of 1,444,657 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $3,479,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 531,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,935,805.60. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.34, for a total value of $3,463,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 536,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,790,629.60. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 82,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.26, for a total transaction of $28,700,798.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,537,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,958,921,509.04. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

