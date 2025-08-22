Carnival Corporation $CCL Stock Holdings Increased by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Carnival makes up 0.7% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after buying an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,787,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.2810 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

