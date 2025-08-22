CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.38, but opened at $57.25. CarMax shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 393,011 shares traded.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CarMax Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

