Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director John Nestor Sells 13,238 Shares of Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) Director John Nestor sold 13,238 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $178,580.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. This trade represents a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.71%.The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $30,158,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,529,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 18.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

