Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,041 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,595,000 after purchasing an additional 222,295 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 53,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $211.9620 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

