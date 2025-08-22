Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 73,612 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 593.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,837.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.