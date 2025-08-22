Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Trading 4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $21.72. 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.11 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 55.58%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter worth $127,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

