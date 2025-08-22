Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 812 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

