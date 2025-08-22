Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in 3M Company $MMM

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in 3M by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in 3M by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 664,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 359,115 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $154.3420 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

