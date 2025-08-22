Candriam S.C.A. Sells 373 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $262.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

