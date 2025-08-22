Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,221 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $205.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,722 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

