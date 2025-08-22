Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51,741 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.29 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

