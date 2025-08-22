Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 475,672 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

