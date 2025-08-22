Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.2270 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.