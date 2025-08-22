Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,167,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bunge Global by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,131,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $83.4140 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 342.0%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.