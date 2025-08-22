Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Buckle Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BKE opened at $54.8780 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Buckle from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,943.68. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

