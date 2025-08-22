Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,027 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $60,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 977.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 112,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4%

BRO stock opened at $96.3590 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

