Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 0.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $488,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.0010 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 600.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

