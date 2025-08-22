Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $60.80

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $202,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 428.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

