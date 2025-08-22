Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

