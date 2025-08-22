Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 4,943 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 229,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,261.36. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Susan Wiseman sold 4,988 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $129,388.72.

On Monday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 4,786 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $129,604.88.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Braze by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Braze and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

