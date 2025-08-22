Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,781.0370.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,710.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,569.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,700.97 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 658,925.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,441,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

