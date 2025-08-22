Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.96.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 203.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

