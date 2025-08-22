Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $3.4750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.24. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock worth $1,739,383 over the last 90 days. 35.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,209,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.