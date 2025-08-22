Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and traded as high as $289.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $289.13, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

