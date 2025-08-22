BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 9,469 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.4010 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

