BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 848 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AMETEK by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in AMETEK by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $183.3980 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

